Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Technology Advancement Outlook 2020 to 2026

The report involves the estimation of the Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market.

Global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Analysis: Visume, Jobvite, Jobscan, JobAdder, ADP, Zoho, Lever, Paylocity, Ultimate Software, SmartRecruiters, BambooHR, ICIMS, ClearCompany, Kronos, Newton, Workday, SAP (SuccessFactors), Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro, IKraft Solutions

Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are a type of software that act as a human resources database for organizing applicants. If you are familiar with customer relationship management tools (CRM), ATS are a close comparison, but with a particular focus on their search functionality. ATS are used by all sizes of companies to sift through large groups of job applicants, and to organize and contact those applicants. The main goal of ATS are to act as a tool designed to simplify the life of the hiring manager or recruiter. Just like a search engine, after a recruiter’s search, some applicant tracking systems rank applicants by keywords (skills, job positions) and filters (i.e. location and education).

Major Types of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software included are:

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Analysis by Applications:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

