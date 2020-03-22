PACS and RIS Market to 2027 – IBM, Novarad, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and INFINITT Healthcare, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings

Medical imaging is a vital part in medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world. During the year 2012, Canadians underwent 1.7 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams and 4.4 million computed tomographies (CT) exams. The statistics reveal, nearly double the number of such reviews performed during 2003. The national rate for CT scans were 126 per 1,000 individuals around 2014 and 2015. Rates ranged from 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island). In addition, according to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests conducted in England in the 12 months from February 2016 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017.

Get sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003005/

Company Profiles

McKesson Corporation

General Electric

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Novarad

Agfa-Gevaert Group

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

The global PACS and RIS market expected to be US$ 2,728.43 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 5,008.93 Mn by 2027.

The global PACS and RIS market by product was led by PACS segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the PACS and RIS market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management

Also, in June 2017, FDA approved IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 provided by Philips to be commercialized in the U.S. The system offers more than 70 applications in the field of radiology, such as oncology cardiology, and neurology. The platform provides clinicians a better overview of every patient, helping in quick diagnosis with the help of multimodality clinical applications developed for evaluation of patient data. The excellent benefits provided by these newly approved as well as launched products are expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003005/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]