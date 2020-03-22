Retail Clinics Market Statistic Data & Analysis 2020 to 2027 – Walmart, Walgreens, MedExpress, Concentra, CVS Health

Retail clinics, also known as urgent care clinics, are the alternative treatment sites that deliver care from a qualified provider in settings outside of the emergency department or traditional office. The retail clinics generally are standalone type and do not have the observation beds. Apart from care quality, convenience is the primary factor that helps in contributing to taking patient treatment decisions. These clinics are located in easy-to-get-to locations such as the malls, shopping plazas, stores, and provide non-fatal emergency care to the patients. These types of clinics are the ideal to solve acute health issues that are simple to diagnose and treat, such as sinus infections, strep throat, urinary tract infections, flu shots, bronchitis ear infections, ringworm, immunizations among others. Also, few retail clinics provide preventive health screenings, such as diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure, and skin cancer analysis.

The retail clinics market accounted for US$ 3,408.96 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 8,108.98 Mn by 2027.

The retail clinics market in the North America region is largely held by countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The retail clinic market across the region is estimated to grow significantly due to rapidly increasing numbers of retail clinics. The growth of the market is also attributed to the lower cost of retail services as compared to an emergency department. In addition, the market is projected to grow due to factors such as affordable prices, ease, convenience & accessibility, and the ability to expand healthcare services.

Increasing the growth of retail clinics represents a trend towards newer healthcare models that affects the existing models of health care, such as clinical laboratories, hospitals, and pathology groups. The retail clinics are designed for immediate treatment of symptoms and vaccinations but do not provide an in-depth examination or long-term healthcare relationship between patient and physician. The lower costs, easy accessibility, and flexibility combined with low-wait times for primary care helps to upsurge the market for retail clinics. The developing healthcare model involves the traditional healthcare facilities that address the impact of retail clinics on conventional practices, regulatory standards, and patient care. However, as the retail clinics are focusing on expanding their provided services, they also concentrate on providing certain types of medical laboratory tests. Somewhat, competing with emergency departments, the retail clinics directly compete with primary care clinics or full-service. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the retail clinic market is anticipated to grow in the coming years.

The global retail clinics market by location type segments was led by the store. In 2018, the store accounted for the largest market share in the global retail clinics market. Growth in the store market is expected due to the rapidly growing number of retail clinics. However, the store segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, Owing to factors such as the rising popularity of these stores for delivering immediate health services with quality of care.

