Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Aurea, TRANSPERFECT, Mastercontrol, Phlexglobal

Research & development (R&D) is a significant and essential part of a company’s business. The operations of the pharmaceutical industry have significant socio-economic impacts on society in the form of R&D and manufacturing investments. The research & development is the “backbone” of any drug discovery system to success, and the electronic trial master file is an essential software in research and development of new pharmaceutical and biotechnology-based therapeutic entities. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies majorly focuses on research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the most significant medical and commercial potential. The companies invest majorly in the R&Ds intending to deliver high quality and innovative products to the market. For instance, Global R&D spending in 2017 increased by 3.9 percent to $165 billion compared to 2016. The average R&D expenditure increased moderately to 20.9 percent as a percentage of total prescription sales. Additionally, according to an annual survey of members of PhRMA in 2017 pharma companies reported spending of $71.4 billion on research and development. Hence, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies prefer to save the data into electronic master file to save the cost and time, which is expected to drive the growth of the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) market.

Get sample PDF copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007727/

Company Profiles

Aurea, Inc.

TRANSPERFECT

Covance Inc (Lab Corp)

Oracle

Ennov

Mastercontrol, Inc.

Omnicomm

Pharmavigilalnce

Veeva Systems

Phlexglobal

In 2019, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in the global electronic trial master file market, by component. This is primarily attributed the increasing number of increasing R&D expenditure and adoption of eTMF technology. Moreover, the encouragement received towards government funding under appropriate regulatory supervision is also one of the important parameters facilitating the growth of this segment. Another factor responsible for the growth of the service segment include usage of electronic clinical trial systems, adopting the outsourcing trend due to lengthy process involved, lack of intelligence for drug development within the company and unavailability of appropriate equipment and facility to conduct clinical trials.

The electronic trial master file market, by delivery mode, is segmented into cloud-based eTMF, and on-premise eTMF. The cloud-based eTMF segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the market during the forecast period. The greatest advantage of the cloud-based eTMF is that various users across the world can access it. The cloud-based software is secured and cost-effective solutions, it allows easy collaboration with sites and regulatory bodies such as Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) and Independent Ethics Committees (IECs) and others. The advantages offered by the cloud-based eTMF software are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the electronic trial master file market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, CROs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.4% in the market during the forecast period. These solutions help the pharmaceutical and biotechnology to organize the data of drug development appropriately, avoiding the regulatory risk of missing files during audits. The rising R&D budgets and advantages offered by eTMF are thus expected to be responsible for the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment over the coming years.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007727/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]