Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2026 By Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Harvard Bioscience, SEBIA,  Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The electrophoresis reagents report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about healthcare industry. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. The electrophoresis reagents report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. The analysis and estimations conducted via this report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the electrophoresis reagents market are Agilent Technologies Inc., BioAtlas, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Lonza, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Harvard Bioscience, SEBIA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ELITechGroup, Expedeon Ltd., Biological Industries, Promega Corporation, Hoefer Inc, EUROCLONE S.p.A., Blirt.eu, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Apacor, and LABREPCO.

In May 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new capillary electrophoresis (CE) system, which is designed for offering low-throughput, and cartridge-based system. It is designed for the usage in research, and diagnostic systems.

In February 2017, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation in collaboration with Promega Corporation for the development of compact capillary electrophoresis (CE) sequencer.

By Product Gels Agarose Gels Starch Gels Polyacrylamide Gels Dyes Ethidium Bromide (ETBR) Dyes Sybr Dyes Bromophenol Dyes Other Dyes Buffers Tris-Acetate-EDTA (TAE) Tris-Borate-EDTA (TBE) Others Others

By Technique Gel Electrophoresis Capillary Electrophoresis

By Application Protein Analysis DNA & RNA Analysis

By End-User Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



