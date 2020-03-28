Ventricular Assist Device Market Industry Analysis By Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., Calon Cardio, LivaNova PLC, HeartWare, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems & Others

Global ventricular assist device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2498.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of heart failure and less number of heart donors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Ventricular Assist Device market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Ventricular Assist Device market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Ventricular Assist Device market along with the market drivers and restrains.

Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ventricular-assist-device-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ventricular assist device market are Abbott, ABIOMED., Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., Calon Cardio, LivaNova PLC, HeartWare, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC., CHF Solutions, Inc., Cardiobridge GmbH among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global ventricular assist device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ventricular assist device market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global ventricular assist device market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about the heart failure treatment among population is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development also boosts the market growth

Rising geriatric population can also act as a market driver

Increasing cardiovascular diseases is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost of the devices is restraining the market growth

High risk related to the procedures can also act as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

Strict rules and regulation is restraining the growth of this market

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ventricular-assist-device-market

Segmentation: Global Ventricular Assist Device Market

By Product

Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Right Ventricular Assist Devices

Biventricular Assist Devices

By Application

Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By Design

Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

By Type

Pulsatile Flow

Continuous Flow

By Age

Below 18

19-36

40-59

60-79

Above 80

By End- Users

Hospitals

Home Care Setups

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-ventricular-assist-device-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, Medtronic announced that they have acquired Framingham, which will help the company to expand their heart failure business and will help them to better devices and solutions to their patients. This will also help the companies to combine their technologies and capabilities so that they can expand their growth in the mechanical circulatory support market

In October 2015, St. Jude Medical, Inc announced that they have acquired Thoratec Corporation, so that they can add Thoratec’s HeartMate II VAD, HeartMate 3, HeartMate PHP devices and other products to their heart failure portfolio. This will help them to strengthen their heart failure portfolio. This acquisition will create better opportunities for both the companies and will help them to provide better treatment to their patients

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]