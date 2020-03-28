INDIA HEALTHCARE IT MARKET TO GROW RAPIDLY BY 2025|CERNER CORPORATION, INTERSYSTEMS CORPORATION, INFOR, INC., ORION HEALTH, SUMMIT HEALTHCARE AND SIEMENS,IBM

Data Bridge Market Research new Insight’s on India healthcare IT market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 23.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Healthcare IT market research report speaks to the detail investigation of the parent market dependent on tip top players, present, past and cutting edge information which will offer as a gainful guide for all Healthcare IT Market contenders.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Carepoint Health, Oracle, AVI-SPL, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Qualcomm Life, Inc., Interfaceware, Inc., Orion Health, Quality Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Infor, Inc., Orion Health, Summit Healthcare and Siemens,IBM, Bio-Analytical Technologies, Attune Technologies, Mindfiresolutions, Vitalhealthsoftware, Niyati, Napierhealthcare, GEBBS Healthcare Solutions, Ecare India, Antheliohealth, Infinite ,Medusind , Healthfore, Siemens Healthineers , Medsynaptic, Omega Healthcare, among other vernacular players.

Market Segmentation: India Healthcare IT Market

The India Healthcare IT Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and geography.

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into Healthcare Provider Solutions, Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services. Healthcare Provider Solutions are further segmented into clinical solutions and non-clinical solutions.

Based on end-user the market is segmented into payers and providers. Providers include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, home healthcare and others. Payers include private and public healthcare reimbursement and insurance agencies. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market for healthcare IT solutions market.

Recent Developments: India Healthcare IT Market

There is a growing inclination across the globe towards the adoption of healthcare IT technologies due to the increasing need to deliver quality care to patients while curtailing escalating healthcare costs. These robust IT solutions are designed to streamline workflow in healthcare systems, reduce expenses, and facilitate compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines. They offer several benefits such as increased patient safety, better patient care, reduced healthcare costs, and high returns on investment (ROIs) through automated workflows.

