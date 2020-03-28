Global Otoscope Devices Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2025| Rudolf Riester GMBH (subsidary of halma plc), Luxamed, Sync Vision, Kirchner & Wilhelm GMBH +CO. KG, Cupris Health Ltd. among others.

Global Otoscope Devices Market is expected to reach USD 591.14 Million by 2025 from USD 423.80 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such growing of ENT related disease by increase in the global medical tourism. On the other hand, fewer acceptances by audiologist may hinder the growth of the market.

Welch Ally, American Diagnostic Corporation, Orlvision GMBH, Heine USA LTD, Rudolf Riester GMBH (subsidary of halma plc), Luxamed, Sync Vision, Kirchner & Wilhelm GMBH +CO. KG, Cupris Health Ltd. among others.

Hand held is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific Otoscope devices market.

Wireless otoscope is driving the market with highest market share.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Product

(Pocket Otoscope, Full Size Otoscope, Video Otoscope),

Portability

(Wall-Mounted, Hand-Held, Standalone),

Type

(Wired, Wireless),

Mobility

(Rigid, Flexible),

Application

(Diagnosis, Surgical),

End User

(Hospitals, ENT Centres, Clinics),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tender, Retail),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

