Chromic Acid Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Top Companies in the Global Chromic Acid Market

LANXESS South Africa, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical, Soda Sanayii, MidUral Group, Novotroitsk Plant of Chromium Compounds, Elementis, Vishnu Chemicals, Hunter Chemical, Chongqing Minfeng Chemical, Atotech Deutschland, Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical, BlueStar Yima Chrome Chemical Materials, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chromic Acid market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 753.5 million by 2025, from $ 643 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Chromic acid generally refers to a collection of compounds generated by the acidification of solutions containing chromate and dichromate anions or the dissolving of chromium trioxide in sulfuric acid. Chromic acid was widely used in the instrument repair industry, due to its ability to “brighten” raw brass.

Use of chromic acid in repair is decreased due to growing health and environmental concerns. It will restrain the growth of Chromic acid market

Among these applications Wood Preservation chemical will be the fuel to chromic acid market growth Rapid urbanization and industrialization is leading to a number of infrastructure activities across the globe.

The Chromic Acid market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Chromic Acid Market on the basis of Types are

Excellent Grade

First Grade

Qualified

On The basis Of Application, the Global Chromic Acid Market is Segmented into

Wood Preservation

Metal Planting

Other

Regions Are covered By Chromic Acid Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

