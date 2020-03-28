Leather Chemicals Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Leather Chemicals Market

Stahl Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), SCHILL+SEILACHER GMBH (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Pulcra Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Buckman (US), Silvateam S.p.a (Italy), TFL Ledertechnik GmbH (Germany), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), Balmer Lawrie (India), QUIMSER, S.A. (Spain), Pon Pure Chemicals(India), and DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore), among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Leather Chemicals market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5626.4 million by 2025, from $ 4781.9 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Leather chemicals are the chemicals used in the leather production processes; it can make animal skins firm and durable in the leather making process. Generally, Leather chemicals are divided into four categories chemicals: tanning agents, greasing agents, coating agents and other additives (including surfactants, preservatives, antifungal agents, fixing agent, and water and oil repellent for leather dyes, etc.)

Key Market Trends

Textile Industry to Witness Higher Potential Growth

– The application of leather in the textile industry has currently been on the rise, owing to the changing preferences toward fashion-oriented generation.

– The world population is increasing annually, leading to rise in the textile industry. The global population is anticipated to reach 8.1 billion by 2025, which is impacting the growth of the textiles market. China is the worlds leading producer and exporter of both raw textiles and garments.

– According to IBEF, Indian textiles industry is expected to reach USD 250 billion in the future. Indias textiles industry contributed 15% to the export earnings of India and is estimated to rise further in the upcoming years.

– Moreover, according to the National Council of Textile Organizations in the United States, the value of shipments for US textiles and apparel was estimated at around USD 77.9 billion, and US exporters of fiber, textiles, and apparel production were USD 28.6 billion. This is expected to rise further in the upcoming years.

In the Asia-Pacific Region, India to Dominate the Market

– India is expected to become a leader in the automotive industry by 2030, according to IBEF, providing opportunities for electric and commercial vehicles. The rise in demand is due to an increase in middle-class income and the growth in young population.

– Moreover, the Indian automotive industry became the fourth largest in the world, with sales increasing by 8% on an annual basis. Such increasing automotive industry is expected to increase the market for leather chemicals for its applications in the interior and exterior parts.

– According to IBEF, the Indian textile industry is expected to reach USD 230 billion by 2020. Huge initiatives are being undertaken by the Government of India, as the textile industry is witnessing a growth in the country.

– Additionally, according to the Indian footwear industry report, the footwear production is crossing approximately 22 billion pairs, annually, accounting for around 9.6% of the contribution to the global footwear output. India is the worlds third-largest footwear consumer, followed by China and the United States. About 90% of the footwear produced in India is consumed by the domestic market and the rest is exported by the country.

The Leather Chemicals market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Leather Chemicals Market on the basis of Types are

Syntans

Fatliquors

Finishing Agent

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Leather Chemicals Market is Segmented into

Clothing leather

Automobile leather

Furniture leather

Heavy leather

Others

Regions Are covered By Leather Chemicals Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Leather Chemicals Market

-Changing Leather Chemicals market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Leather Chemicals market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Leather Chemicals Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

