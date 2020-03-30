Asia Pacific Warehouse Management System Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2027

The APAC warehouse management system market accounted for US$ 575.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2,332.3 Mn in 2027.

Factors including increasing developments in the e-commerce sector and improved predictability and planning offered by cloud based systems owing to various benefits offered are significantly driving the warehouse management system market. However, the dominance of ERP vendors are impeding the warehouse management system market growth. Multi-channel Distribution Networks is opportunistic for the growth of the warehouse management system market. Consumer-focused shipments will contain a large variety of products going out to diverse locations and at a high velocity. Conversely, restocking store inventories will require more structured, high-volume shipments. The inventory management system, ERP and mobile data collection systems that would gather data related to these shipments must work in tandem to ensure distribution teams get the updates and notifications they need to stay abreast of stock levels and keep all stakeholders informed at all times.

Some of the players present in warehouse management system market are IBM Corporation, PSI Software AG, SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates, PTC Inc., and TECSYS among others.

The global economic warehouse management system market scenario has begun to stabilize and grow, the warehouse operations are also gaining the momentum with respect to their growth, which is expected to go beyond simple increase in throughput and volume. Furthermore, as the economy perceives to recover, the warehousing industry is also expected to consider the areas that would be witnessing greater growth in the coming years. This in response would have enormous ramifications for IT as well as operations of warehouses which demand advanced solution to bolster warehouse management system market. Apart from global recession, the warehouse management system market might also face certain challenges due to trade tensions between U.S and China. This trade tension has added up to the economic volatility, which in response has noted investors, occupiers and developers in opposition.

The PPP model in cold storage infrastructure, warehousing facilities, and the distribution centers will propel demand for WMS. The economic development in Asia Pacific is associated with the consumption and export of products. There has been an increase in the export of products in APAC. Export of domestically manufactured goods requires efficient integrated logistics services, which include transportation and management of warehouses, docks and distribution center. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of warehouse management system market in the region.

The overall warehouse management system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the warehouse management system market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the warehouse management system market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to APAC region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

Because of the trade tensions between the two countries not only the trading cost of the important goods will increase steadily, but the market would also foresee certain APAC realignment as both the individual economies explore newer trading partners. The stir caused by this trade tension has also generated an understandable fear among the industries regarding the impact of increased tariffs on consumer goods that will have the domino effect on the need for warehouse space. The aforementioned factors would have a direct impact on the global warehouse management system market. However, some of the advanced distributors have in warehouse management system market been already noticed to look into foreign-trade zones and bonded warehouses as innovation solution to this lag. Furthermore, as the unemployment rate in China remain to be at their lowest, the labor costs are project to increase. This in response is expected to disrupt the supply chain industry as managing the overhead cost would become difficult for the coming years. These factors are contributing to a good competition in the various companies in the warehouse management system market across APAC.

