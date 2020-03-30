Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth by Top Company, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts By 2027

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market accounted to US$ 1,584.16 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,971.72 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to higher number of research & development and biotechnological industry in countries such as, Japan and China, prevalence of cancer as well as strategic developments made by the companies. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the players operating in oligonucleotide synthesis market are, Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, Nuclera Nucleics Ltd., Camena Bio, DNA Script, Iridia, Inc., Helixworks, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., and Synthomics, Inc., among others.

Oligonucleotides have many applications in research, diseases diagnosis, therapeutics, forensic, drug discovery, agriculture and many more. Oligonucleotides are used in many biological and forensic applications as sequence-specific binding agents can help in identifying presence of a specific target DNA sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches of single stranded DNA fragments assembled by chemical synthesis. There is hardly a field in biology in which synthetic DNA has not been used or does not have the potential to be used. The main reason for such a turnabout is the simultaneous developments of methods for the rapid and efficient synthesis of oligonucleotides and the advent of molecular biology techniques.

Researchers are also using oligonucleotides to produce more efficient, greener chemical synthesis. By assembling oligonucleotides together into longer fragments that encode synthetic genes, bacteria or yeast cells can be instructed to produce specific enzymes (a type of protein). Oligonucleotides has tremendous potential for treating wide range of medical conditions. They enable the development of therapeutics as the malfunctioning genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced and/or modulated. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has dedicated its existence to oligonucleotide therapeutic development, particularly antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics. Thus, the promising potential of synthesized oligonucleotides in various fields drives the market growth.

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on product was segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment. In 2018, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment held a largest market share of 48.3% of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing use of the product in research and diagnostic purposes. The segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on application was segmented into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Research segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 45.3% during the forecast period. The availability of funds as well as supportive government policies are expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to retain its position among the other applications during the year 2027.

