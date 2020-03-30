Narcolepsy Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027: Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare

The Asia Pacific narcolepsy market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing higher number of research & development and increasing investments on sleep related neurological disorders. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive drug portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003326/

The relationship between public health and neurology was not been adequately explored until recent years. The burden of neurological disorders have increased significantly across the world. These disorders are estimated to affect over a billion population worldwide, according to the World Health Organization by 2016. Neurological disorders are commonly found among all the age groups, in all geographic populations. Similarly, sleep related neurological disorders that comprise a large group of diseases also affect a substantial population worldwide. These diseases majorly includes insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy and others. However, in the recent years, several measures have been undertaken so as to generate awareness and educate the population regarding these diseases, which is likely to propagate patients from accessing the available medications and treatments for these conditions. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information 2017, clinician and public awareness of various sleep disorders with the intent of increasing rates of recognition and treatment.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

The range of sleep disorders that are treated by neurologists is wide and includes conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and narcolepsy. These disorders cause disruptions in the normal sleep-wake mechanisms causing endogenous abnormalities. Neurological sleep related disorders is an emerging problem as the population is ageing at a rapid rate. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 40 million Americans suffer from neurological diseases in the US, whereas additional 20 million people experience occasional sleeping problems. Over the last decades, much has been learnt about the pathophysiology of narcolepsy. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of narcolepsy with cataplexy has been examined in many studies and falls between 25 and 50 per 100,000 people. Moreover, according to the Narcolepsy Network 2017, the condition affects 1 in every 2,000 people in the United States. That’s 200,000 Americans and approximately 3 million worldwide.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003326/

Moreover, the American Sleep Apnea Association reports that sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes. Sleep disorders are common in both men and women; however, important disparities in prevalence and severity of certain sleep disorders have been identified in minorities and underserved populations. More than 50 million Americans already suffer from over 80 different sleep disorders and another 20 to 30 million suffer intermittent sleep problems each year. The increasing prevalence of neurological sleep disorders and narcolepsy is likely to foster the growth of market in the coming years.

Global narcolepsy market, based on the product was segmented into sodium oxybate, central nervous system (CNS) stimulants, and antidepressants. Sodium oxybate segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Sodium oxybate is the one of the primary medication recommended by specialists to patients suffering with narcolepsy. The high cost of the branded counterparts, availability of reimbursement with certain regions as well as approval of the drug in majority of the top markets is likely to contribute to the growth and dominance of the segment. Sodium is oxybate is also expected to exhibit highest growth witnessing a robust CAGR over the forecast years.

Some of the prominent players operating in narcolepsy market are Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire (Acquired by Takeda), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., and Shionogi Inc.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003326/

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the narcolepsy market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global narcolepsy treatment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]