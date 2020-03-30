Automotive Logistics Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and, Top Key Players Forecast 2027

An exclusive Automotive Logistics Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The global automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and sector. Based on the type, the market is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing. On the basis of the services, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and reverse logistics. The market by sector is fragmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component.

The automotive logistics market is occupied with large numbers of established players as well as emerging players across the globe. The key companies functioning in the market include DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Ryder System, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and XPO Logistics among others.

China holds the largest automotive logistics market share in the Asia Pacific region. The Chinese economy comprises of many automobile manufacturers who are continuously focusing towards the development of automotive logistics in the country. For instance, Kuehne + Nagel to create a new joint venture with Sincero, a Chinese company. The joint venture aims to offer logistics services to the automotive sector. It enhances the Kuehne + Nagel’s automotive logistics business for both tier one suppliers by 70% as well as Chinese OEMs. The company has a strong automotive imprint across China through different partnerships with premium and best European brands, such as new dealer distribution centers in Shanghai and Beijing for BMW. Such partnership and collaboration between the market players will propel the automotive logistics market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. There is a significant production of vehicles and automotive components in the region. China, being the most significant vehicle manufacturing country in the Asia Pacific region, produced 27.8 million vehicles in 2018, which showcases, the demand for automotive logistics in the country. Chinese automakers export their vehicles to several countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, the Philippines, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, among others. The rising demand for Chinese manufactured vehicles in these countries are pressurizing the Chinese automakers to engage themselves in partnering with logistics companies increasingly. This factor is posing a significant business growth opportunity for Chinese logistics companies as well as international logistics partners, thereby, is anticipated to boost

