Cancer Registry Software Market 2020 Shows Strong Growth by 2026. Top Growing Companies are C/NET Solutions; Ordinal Data Inc.; IBM Corporation; himagine solutions; Conduent Inc.
Cancer Registry Software Market
Global cancer registry software market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 107.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of various mandates and regulations for the adoption of electronic health record systems.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cancer registry software market are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Elekta AB (pub); Onco, Inc.; C/NET Solutions; Ordinal Data, Inc.; IBM Corporation; himagine solutions; Conduent, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IACR Official Website; NCRP; NeuralFrame, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; among others.Market Definition: Global Cancer Registry Software MarketCancer registry software is defined as a management system designed for exhibiting greater management services in cancer registry. These software are capable of providing services required for better delivery of health care to patients such as collection, patient follow-up, abstraction of data, case finding and various other tools. This information is stored in a secured central data center to provide access to users at any point of time.Segmentation: Global Cancer Registry Software MarketCancer Registry Software Market : By Software
- Cross-Disciplinary
- Specific
- Standalone
- Integrated
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
- Commercial
- Public
- Cancer Reporting to Meet State & Federal Regulations
- Patient Care Management
- Medical Research & Clinical Studies
- Product Outcome Evaluation
- Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators
- Hospitals & Medical Practices
- Private Payers
- Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Medical Device Companies
- Research Centers
- Others
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
- In April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced that they had completed the acquisition of Flatiron Health. Flatiron Health is based out of New York City, United States and deals in provision of electronic health record software for oncology-specific applications which is subsequently utilized for development of evidence for cancer research. This acquisition is projected to enhance the levels of progress of both organizations as they aim to enhance the personalization of healthcare services for cancer patients
- In October 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced the availability of “NAVIFY Tumor Board” solution designed for supporting the decision making process for patients suffering from cancer and reviewing their cases for tumor boards and multiple-disciplinary meetings. The solution will primarily be available for U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland regions and can help the way these meetings are carried out.
- Surging levels of patients suffering from cancer is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Presence of various favorable initiatives by government organizations to reduce the incidences of cancer along with high adoption rate for this software from these organizations will boost the growth of the market
- Increasing utilization of this software to survey the post-marketing impact of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics also acts as a market driver
- Focus on improvement of health care facilities and quality along with reduction in the costs for provision of health care will augment the market growth in the forecast period
- Chances of theft of confidential data amid high prevalence of cyber-attacks is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Lack of preference from a number of healthcare facilities to utilize advanced software solutions is expected to restrict this market growth
- Current and future of global cancer registry software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)