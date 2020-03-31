Ventilator Market Is Dominated by Asia-Pacific Followed by North America, in 2020|Air Liquide Hamilton Medical. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

A ventilator is equipment used in ICU’s to assist patient in breathing when it is not possible for the patient to breathe by themselves. Ventilators can be used temporarily or permanently (as in long term care). Ventilator constitute of mechanical ventilator, nasogastric tube and endotracheal tube. These ventilators are used in the hospital, rehabilitation or homecare setting. Ventilation systems provide oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from the patient’s body. It is used for life support but does not treat a disease or medical condition. The mechanical ventilation system is used for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) pneumonia, brain injuries and strokes.

Asia-Pacific ventilator market is expected to reach million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Download Exclusive Sample Copy Of Asia-Pacific Ventilator Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-ventilator-market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Air Liquide Hamilton Medical. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group plc Acutronic Medical Systems AG, Getinge ABDrägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cepheid, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA. , Penlon Limited , ResMed, , Vyaire, Zoll Medical , MAGNAMED, HEYER Medical AG, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. and G E Healthcare among others.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Ventilator Market

The Ventilator market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, modality, type, mode, end User and country

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into intensive care ventilators, portable ventilators and neonatal ventilators. Intensive care ventilators are further sub-segmented into high-end ICU ventilators, basic ICU ventilators and mid-end ICU ventilators. In 2018, Intensive care ventilators segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Hamilton Medical offers HAMILTON-C6. The ventilator consists of modularity, mobility, ease of use and advanced features which allows personalize patients for ventilation therapy.

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. Non-invasive ventilation is further sub-segmented into volume-cycled ventilators, pressure-cycled ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure ventilators, bi-level positive airway pressure ventilators, flow-cycled ventilators and time-cycled ventilators. In 2018, Invasive ventilation segment is growing at a specific CAGR. However non-invasive ventilation segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Smith’s Group plc offers portex latex hyperinflation systems; the device is equipped with disposable manometer which monitors the patient.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into adult ventilators, neonatal ventilators and paediatric ventilators. In 2018, adult ventilators segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. VYAIRE MEDICAL INC. offers Adult/Pediatric Ventilation Solutions that helps in improving outcome and reduces cost of care. LTV 1150 ventilator is offered by VYAIRE MEDICAL INC (U.S.) The device has extended features, easy transition and operation and enhanced patient comfort and care.

On the basis of mode, the market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation and other. In 2018, Combined-Mode Ventilation segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. VYAIRE MEDICAL INC. offers Avea CVS 3100B High Frequency Oscillatory Ventilator, the device normalizes the lungs during ventilation process by providing continuous distending pressure. .

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, specialty clinics, long term care centres, rehabilitation centres and homecare settings. In 2018, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Medtronic offers Newport e360 Ventilator, the device is used for the hospital purpose and device is equipped with touch-screen graphics display. .



Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=asia-pacific-ventilator-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]