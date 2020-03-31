Global Biomarker Technologies Market Growth Factors and Applications by 2026 with Top Key Players: Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Biomérieux SA

Global Biomarker Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 89.47 billion by 2025, from USD 31.81 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The data within the whole biomarker technologies report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. The market report makes businesses to focus on the more important aspects of the market. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period. This biomarker technologies report also includes geographical markets and key players that have adopted significant strategies for business developments.

Some of the major players operating in the biomarker technologies market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Bio-Rad Laboratories,

Healthcare,

Agilent Technologies,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Waters Corporation,

Roche Diagnostics,

Qiagen N.V.,

Illumina,

Biomérieux SA,

Merck & Co.,

Abbott Laboratories,

Becton,

Biomarker Technologies, Inc.,

Market Segmentation: Global Biomarker Technologies Market

By Test Type

(Solid Biopsy, Liquid Biopsy),

By Product

(Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software/Informatics),

By End Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics),

By Profiling Technology

(Immunoassay, PCR, Imaging Technologies, Mass, Spectrometry, NGS, Other Profiling Technologies),

By Application,

(biomarker identification, validation & development research and routine biomarker-based tests)

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers

Increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies

Increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries

High prevalence of cancer

High capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio

Poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems

Technical issues related to sample collection and storage

