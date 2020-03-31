Dental 3D Printing Market 2020 : Boosting the Growth Worldwide by 2027. Top Players are PLANMECA OY, Kulzer GmbH, Ultimaker BV, Carbon, Inc., Asiga, GENERAL ELECTRIC, 3D Systems

In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the Healthcare industry have been underlined. Dental 3D Printing market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of Healthcare industry. As per the DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this market research report.

Dental 3D printing market is expected to account to USD 8.67 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 21.63% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High volume of dental disorders and diseases worldwide is expected to be one of the leading factors of growth witnessed in dental 3D printing market during the above-mentioned forecasted period.

The major players covered in the Dental 3D Printing Market are Stratasys Ltd., Renishaw plc, Roland DG Corporation, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTEC, Institut Straumann AG, Formlabs, Prodways Group, EOS, Rapid Shape GmbH, DWS, PLANMECA OY, Kulzer GmbH, Ultimaker BV, Carbon, Inc., Asiga, GENERAL ELECTRIC, 3D Systems, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dental 3D Printing Market

Dental 3D printing involves the designing, development and manufacturing of dental consumables and different dental related products for the treatment of different dental disorders. Dental 3D printing involves inserting a digital form of the product to be manufactured and the subsequent printing of this digital form in real-life physical product through various printing methods available.

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population worldwide which has resulted in enhanced demand for dental 3D printers from various healthcare facilities to ensure better quality of unique and customized dental products; these factors are acting as vital market drivers for dental 3D printing market. Rising volume of cosmetic dentistry procedures undertaken globally is also driving the market’s growth in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Dental 3D printing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dental 3D printing market.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Scope and Market Size

Dental 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, production application, application, end user and sales channel. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market. On the basis of type, dental 3D printing market has been segmented into desktop 3D printer and industrial 3D printer. On the basis of product, market has been segmented into material, equipment and service. Material has been sub-segmented into plastic, metal, photopolymer, ceramic and other materials.

Equipment consists of dental 3D scanners and dental 3D printers. Based on technology, dental 3D printing market has been segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), polyjet and others. Vat photopolymerization has been sub-segmented as stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP). Based on production application, 3D printing market consists of dental implants, dentures, crowns & bridges and others. Dental 3D printing market has been segmented into prosthodontics, implantology and orthodontic, on the basis of application. Dental 3D printing market has been segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics and dental academic & research institutes based on end user. Dental 3D printing market also consists of direct and distribution segments on the basis of sales channel.

