Wind Turbine Composites Market 2020 By Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Top Key Players:

ENERCON GmbH

Hexcel Corporation

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co.,Ltd

LM Wind Power

Molded Fiber Glass Companies

Nordex SE

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A

Suzlon Energy Limited

TPI Composites, Inc

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Wind turbine composites are defined as the composites or components which are utilized in the production of wind turbine parts, such as blades and nacelles and others, which exhibits resilience and tensile strength. The use of composites helps in the production of lightweight components with excellent characteristics, low maintenance cost, resistance to corrosion and long life of products. The properties of these composites are entirely varies from those of the individual materials. The growing focus over renewable form of energy coupled with rising demand of wind turbine composites from various end use industries and positive government efforts to support wind energy projects are some factors which are expected to increase the demand for wind turbine composites in global market.

On the basis of geography, South America wind turbine composites market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. An enormous amount of potential and growth opportunities is reserved in wind energy in South America. This is attributed to comparatively low population density coupled with vast distances and rising need for energy in remote places, which requires an appropriate setting to harness wind energy. For instance, at the end of 2017, the total capacity of wind energy installed in the region amounted to 22,000 MW which was mainly dominated by Brazil to approximately 13,000 MW.

