Hospital Supplies Market to account to US$ 101.0 Bn by 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Hospital Supplies Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, The Global Hospital Supplies Market is expected to reach US$ 101.0 Bn in 2027 from US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hospital supplies market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global hospital supplies market, based on the type was segmented into syringes, patient examination devices, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment, sterilization and disinfectant equipment and disposable hospital supplies. In 2018, the disposable hospital supplies segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables and growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the syringes hospital supplies segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases that triggers increased utilization of medical test for diseases diagnosis, which further requires intravenous modes of injection using syringes.

Some of the prominent players operating in market are, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Group, Nipro Medical Corporation, Baxter, Smiths Medical and GE Healthcare. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Cardinal Health Partners with Perioperative Nurse to Alleviate Impact of Heat in the Operating Room. Cardinal Health CoolSource Cooling System, a disposable solution which is designed to keep the OR cool by reducing heat and empowering clinicians to focus more on patient care.

Key factors driving the market are increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, growing government healthcare expenditure, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. However, factors such as, rising adoption of needle free medication, frequent product recalls and stringent regulatory requirements.

Moreover, in high income countries, approximately 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) are affected by at least one HAIs. This rate of HAIs is approximately 2-3 folds higher in the low and middle income countries. In addition, the WHO claims that the newborns are at a higher risk of developing these infections, with infection rates 3-20 times higher in developing countries as compared to high income countries of the globe. As a result of this significant prevalence rate of these infections, the endemic burden of health care associated infections is also turning up higher, majorly among the developing economies of the world. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports an average prevalence of 7.1% in European countries. The Centre estimates that 4,131,000 patients are affected by approximately 4,544,100 episodes of health care-associated infection every year in Europe. Thus, the increasing prevalence of HAIs is expected to create a demand for medical disposable products promoting growth of the hospital supplies market across the world.

