Flow Sensor Market 2020 Industry Analysis Report, Recent Trends, Application Development Potential & Regional Analysis By 2026|Proxitron GmbH, Siemens, Sika AG, First Sensor AG, Emerson Electric Co., SICK AG

Market Analysis: Global Flow Sensor Market

Global Flow Sensor Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7022.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12256.28 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of flow sensors by various end- users is major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in flow sensor market are Proxitron GmbH, Siemens, Sika AG, First Sensor AG, Emerson Electric Co., SICK AG, OMEGA Engineering inc., Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, TSI, KEYENCE CORPORATION., Honeywell International Inc., ABB, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Fluke Process Instruments., Delphi Technologies.

Conducts Overall Global Flow Sensor Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Flow Sensor Market By Type (Differential Pressure Flow Sensors, Positive Displacement Flow Sensors, Mass Flow Sensors, Open Channel Flow Sensors, Velocity Flow Sensors, Others), Technology (Variable Area, Orifice Plate, Venturi Flow Sensors, Pitot Tubes, Oval Gear, Rotary Vane, Turbine Flow Sensors, Vortex Flow Sensors, Electromagnetic Flow Sensors, Ultrasonic Flow Sensors, Coriolis Flow Sensors, Thermal Flow Sensors, Mechanical Flow Sensors, Others), End- Use (Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Water Management, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Pulp and Paper, Aerospace, HVAC and Energy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Flow Sensor Market

Flow sensors are the instruments that are used to measure the mass and volume rates of liquid, solid material, steam etc. These flow sensors are widely used in industries like food and beverages, chemical and pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, aerospace etc. This flow meter can even detect the slightest flow with high accuracy. Flow sensors are used in many medical devices like insufflators, oxygen concentrators, inhalers etc. Increasing usage of advanced flow meter in various industries is major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of advanced flow meters in oil & gas industry is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for chemical and petrochemical products is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of the flow sensors is restraining the growth of this market

Drop in the price of oil and gas is another factor restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Bell Flow Systems announced the launch of their Dynasonics TFX-500w Ultrasonic Clamp-on Flow Meter which is designed to measure the water flow in industrial applications. Its non- invasive design results in no loss of pressure. They are specially designed for wastewater effluent, industrial discharge, agricultural irrigation and water systems.

In September 2017, Sensirion announced that they have acquired Auto Industrial Co. Ltd so that they can expand their business as 1st tier and OEM automotive sensor module supplier. The main aim is to provide high quality sensing solutions to the customers in South Korea, US and China. Both the companies will combine their technologies so that they can bring automotive environmental sensing to the next level.

Competitive Analysis

Global flow sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow sensor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

