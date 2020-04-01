BIOACTIVE PEPTIDES MARKET: 2019 INSIGHTS, STATUS, LATEST AMENDMENTS AND OUTLOOK-2025|SEAGARDEN AS; ARLAK BIOTECH PVT. LTD.; PHERMPEP CO. LTD.; NATURADE

Global Bioactive Peptides Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Bioactive Peptides Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Bioactive Peptides Market

Global bioactive peptides market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of awareness regarding the benefits of the product.

Key Market Competitors: Global Bioactive Peptides Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bioactive peptides market are Seagarden AS; Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd.; Phermpep Co. Ltd.; Naturade, a division of Prevention, LLC; WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Creative Peptides; Ingredia Nutritional; GELITA AG; New England Peptide, Inc.; PolyPeptide Group; Creative-Biolabs; Peptan and Nutrifish.

This report studies Global Bioactive Peptides Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Bioactive Peptides Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Bioactive Peptides Market By Therapeutic Areas (Anti-Hypertensives, Cardiovascular System, Nervous System, Gastrointestinal System, Immune System), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Drug Store, Mail-Order Pharmacy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Bioactive Peptides Market

Bioactive peptides are amino acids joined together in a covalent bond, these substances are extracted from various natural sources providing a variety of health benefits such as better functioning of digestive, endocrine, cardiovascular, immune and nervous systems. They are also used in providing various functioning for food & beverage products resulting in reduced oxidation and degradation. Although these peptides are majorly extracted from natural sources, some of them have been designed with the help of chemical synthesis.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the areas of commercial applications due to the benefits associated with these peptides is expected to drive the growth of the market

Continuous researches and advancements currently undergoing in the market for providing enhanced filtering and separating of bioactive molecules; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in the usage of these products in supplements, pharmaceuticals and food products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Inadequate knowledge regarding operations, functioning and confirmation regarding the safety of these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the abundance of innovations in technologies for the extraction, production of these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Nuritas, Ltd., the Dublin-based data and life sciences start-up headed by Dr Nora Khaldi, announced that they had achieved a breakthrough in the creation of bioactive peptides created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). BASF SE will market the product as “PeptAIde” which can be utilized in a number of sports supplements and products as it provides anti-inflammatory capabilities, with launch scheduled for 2019 in U.S., Asia-Pacific and Europe.

In February 2018, Nestlé and Nuritas, Ltd. announced that they had initiated collaboration for the detection of food-derived bioactive peptide inside particular targets. Nuritas will be responsible for validating the peptides only from natural food sources using their artificial intelligence and DNA analysis technological platform while Nestlé will provide their scientific expertise for ensuring the safety of these peptides in their applications.

Competitive Analysis: Global Bioactive Peptides Market

Global bioactive peptides market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioactive peptides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

