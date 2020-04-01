2020 Playout Solutions Market Innovative Technologies with Upcoming Opportunity by 2027 – Pebble Beach Systems, Pixel Power, PlayBox Technology, Florical Systems

The global playout solutions market is accounted to US$ 884.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1719.2 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Latest market study on “Global Playout Solutions Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Service); Application (Sports, News, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Fashion, Others), and Geography”. There are some structural changes in the media and broadcast industry that involve increasing customer behavior and technical advances. As a part of the television industry’s evolution, broadcasters are opting innovative technologies to respond rapidly to commercial opportunities.

Industries demand innovative technologies for higher quality display and flexible content management based on metadata. Playout solutions are implemented in broadcasting for the advanced transmission of TV channels or radio content. The playout solution market is witnessing a lucrative growth owing to the increasing demand for personalized broadcast services across the world. Additionally, rising demand for cloud based playout solutions is also driving the market at the global level.

The sports broadcasting industry is undergoing revolutionary innovations with technological developments to provide a better experience for users. Emerging technology and innovative workflows are transforming live sports production. The transition is mainly being driven by standalone streaming services, linear over-the-top (OTT) providers, and companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter, bidding for streaming rights. In the US, increasing shift towards digital video platforms along with increasing bidding from Amazon and Facebook for sports streaming rights is changing the sports landscape in the country. Recently, Amazon obtained broadcasting rights of European Soccer Champions League matches in Germany, strengthening its sports content portfolio. Such demand from users for the personalized sports broadcast services will attribute to the growth of playout solutions market. The demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the world, especially in Asia. The broadband proliferation is increasing across the Asia-Pacific owing to the on-demand consumer viewing. Moreover, subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix are gaining traction in Asia. Moreover, the number of OTT providers is increasing, battling for streaming rights of various sports, including cricket, hockey, and others. All these factors are influencing the market growth for global playout solutions.

The market for global playout solutions is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the players present in global playout solutions market are Amagi, Evertz Microsystems, BroadStream Solutions, Harmonic Inc., Belden Inc., Imagine Communications, Pebble Beach Systems, Pixel Power, PlayBox Technology, Florical Systems and amongst the others.

