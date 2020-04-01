CARBON FIBER MARKET: 2019 INSIGHTS, STATUS, LATEST AMENDMENTS AND OUTLOOK-2025|CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION, SGL GROUP, FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION, HEXCEL CORPORATION

Global Carbon Fiber Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Carbon Fiber Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

The global carbon fiber market accounted for USD 25.7 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Carbon Fiber Market

Some of the major players in global carbon fiber market includeTORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., TEIJIN LIMITED, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SGL Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, DSK Hyosung Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., DowAksa, Cytec Solvay Group, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD., Gurit, Plasan Carbon Composites, SK chemicals, Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd., kemrock, Park Electrochemical Corp, BGF Industries, Inc., Oyster Technology, Crosby Composites, DSM, Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd., ZhongAo Carbon, Sigmatex Ltd, Holding company “Composite, and others.

This report studies Global Carbon Fiber Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Carbon Fiber Market By Resin Type (Thermosetting CFRP, Thermoplastic CFRP); By Manufacturing Process (Lay-Up Process, Compression Molding Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, Filament Winding Process, Injection Molding Process, Pultrusion Process); Raw Material Type; End-Use Industry; Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Market Definition: Global Carbon Fiber Market

Carbon fibre is a black, smooth, and light-weighted textile fibers, it is specially used due to its lightness and strength at high temperature for reinforcing resins, ceramics, and metals, mainly in turbine blades and for fishing rods. It has its wide application in Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Automotive, and others. Increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles may act as the major driver in the growth of carbon fiber market. On the other side, insufficient production capacity may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers:

Increase in the use of carbon fiber and carbon fiber reinforced plastics in boeing and airbus aircraft

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Focus on production of electricity from renewable sources

High cost of carbon fiber composites

Insufficient production capacity

Market Segmentation: Global Carbon Fiber Market

The global carbon fiber market is segmented on the basis of material type into polyacrylonitrile (Pan-Based) carbon fibers, pitch-based carbon fiber, and rayon-based carbon fiber. The polyacrylonitrile (Pan-Based) carbon fibers segment is sub segmented into pan-based carbon fiber. The pan-based carbon fiber segment is sub segmented into small-tow (<24k), and large-tow (>24k).

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global carbon fiber market is segmented into lay-up process, compression molding process, resin transfer molding process, filament winding process, injection molding process, pultrusion process, and others.

