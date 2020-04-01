FLOOR COATINGS MARKET – INDUSTRY TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2026|AKZO NOBEL N.V., ARMORPOXY, ASIAN PPG INDUSTRIES LIMITED, BASF SE

Global Floor Coatings Market By Binder Type (Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Thermoset, Acrylic, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Methyl Methacrylate, Others), Coating Component (One-component, Two- Component, Three- Component), Floor Structure (Wood, Terrazzo, Mortar, Other), End- User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Type (Decorative Coatings, Non-Slip Coatings, Cold Room Floor Coatings, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Floor Coatings Market

Global floor coatings market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3353.94 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing globalization and rapid growth in economy is the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Floor Coatings Market

Floor coating is a protective layer which is applied on the surface of the floor. They are mainly applied on the application where the corrosion or heavy metal wear is expected. Material such as thermoset, acrylic, epoxy, polyaspartic, polyurethane and others are used in the floor coating. There main function is to increase the shelf life of the surface by protecting them. Decorative coating, cold room floor coating, and non- slip coatings are some of the common type of the floor coatings. These coatings are widely used in residences, garage, warehouses, chemical industries, retail outlets and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the benefits of floor coatings is the factor driving the market growth

Growing house construction activities will also propel the market growth

Increasing urbanization and industrialization is also contributing as a factor for growth of this market

Rising demand for floor coating from food industry will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulation associated with the VOCs released for floor coating will hamper the market growth

Limitation of the epoxy resin will also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Floor Coatings Market

By Binder Type

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Acrylic

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Methyl Methacrylate

Others

By Coating Component

One-component

Two- Component

Three- Component

By Floor Structure

Wood

Terrazzo

Mortar

Other

By End- User

Residential Indoor Outdoor

Commercial Garage Warehouses Retail Outlets Others

Industrial Food& Beverages Chemicals IT &Software Others



By Type

Decorative Coatings

Non-Slip Coatings

Cold Room Floor Coatings

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Pidilite announced that they have acquired 70% of their CIPY Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd so that they can expand them in the floor coatings and resin flooring market. They can use thetechnologies of the CIPY so that they can strengthen their position in the market and will be able to meet the need and requirement of the people

In January 2017, Innovative chemical products company announced that they have acquired Rock-Tred Corp so that they can expand their floor coating portfolio. This acquisition will help the company to provide best solutions to their contractor in North America and will allow them to produce floor coating product, flexible membranes, wall coatings and others

Competitive Analysis:

Global floor coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of floor coatings market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global floor coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., ArmorPoxy, Asian PPG Industries Limited, BASF SE, Epoxy- Coat, Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, JOTUN, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, LATICRETE International, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., Maris Polymers S.A., NIPSEA GROUP, PPG Industries, Inc., Sika AG, StoCretec GmbH, Tambour, Teknos Group Oy, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Tikkurila among others.