OLEORESIN MARKET: 2019 INSIGHTS, STATUS, LATEST AMENDMENTS AND OUTLOOK-2025|AKAY GROUP LTD., SYNTHITE INDUSTRIES LTD., AVT NATURALS

Global oleoresin market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.46% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for feed phytogenics and rising number of multi- cuisine restaurants are the factor for the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oleoresin market are Akay Group Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., AVT Naturals, PT. INDESSO AROMA, VidyaHerbs, Ungerer & Company, KANCOR, Plant Lipids, Gazignaire, Universal Oleoresins., Hawkins Watts Limited, Ozone Naturals, TMV Aroma, MRT GREEN PRODUCTS., Naturite Agro Products Ltd., Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd., Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Paras Perfumers., Paprika Oleo’s India Limited, Kalsec Inc., among others.

This report studies Global Oleoresin Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Oleoresin Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Oleoresin Market By Source (Paprika, Capsicum, Seed Spices, Turmeric, Herbs, Ginger, Cinnamon & Cassia, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care Products, Feed), Extraction Process (Solvent Extraction, Supercritical Fluid Extraction Process), Raw Material (Leaves, Seeds, Flowers, Roots, Berries, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Oleoresin Market

Oleoresins are extracted from plants and are combination of oil and resin. They are highly concentrated substances which are available in the liquid form. In the beverage industry, leoresins are popular because they can be an excellent base flavor or part of a complicated flavor profile. They also contain benzoic acid and cinammic acid and are also known as balsams. Oleoresins are generally extracted from pine crops and generate rosin which is an amber-yellow, fragile, difficult and translucent resin generated after distilling the oleoresin-derived oil. They are widely used in application such a personal care products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of natural flavors in food processing is driving the market growth

Rising awareness about the health benefits of oleoresins will also enhance the market growth

Growing demand from pharmaceutical industry will also accelerate the market

Increasing prevalence for robust food additive will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will hamper this market growth

Volatility in the price of the raw material will also hinder the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Oleoresin Market

Global Oleoresin Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Oleoresin Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Algatechnologies, Ltd announced the launch Fucovital which is an all-natural three per cent fucoxanthin oleoresin developed and are extracted from the microalgae. For Algatech and the microalgae sector, this launch marks a significant milestone. This new Algatech’s microalgae fucoxanthin is recognized a distinctive algae strain, Phaeodactylum tricornutum, which is more concentrated than seaweed

In September 2018, Givaudan announced the acquisition of Naturex. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their portfolio of plant extracts and natural ingredients and will help them to serve better in food & beverage, nutrition & health and personal care ingredients. This will also help them to meet the rising consumer demand for natural, organic and clean label products

