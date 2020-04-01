INORGANIC PIGMENTS MARKET: 2019 INSIGHTS, STATUS, LATEST AMENDMENTS AND OUTLOOK-2025|LANXESS; FERRO CORPORATION; VENATOR MATERIALS PLC.

Global Inorganic Pigments Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Inorganic Pigments Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Inorganic Pigments Market

Global inorganic pigments market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand from end users and expanding paint & coating industry are the factor for the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global inorganic pigments market are LANXESS; Ferro Corporation; Venator Materials PLC.; G & M Paint Center; Huntsman International LLC; CRISTAL; Tronox Holdings plc; Sun Chemical; Heubach GmbH; DIC CORPORATION; VIBFAST PIGMENTS PVT. LTD.; VOXCO India; Musclerox; Ultramarine & Pigments Limited; Qualitron Chemicals; Paramount Colors; Sona Synthetics Products; Ferro Corporation; among others.

This report studies Global Inorganic Pigments Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Inorganic Pigments Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Inorganic Pigments Market By Type (Titanium Oxide, Iron Oxide, Carbon Black, Chromium Compounds, Others), Application (Paint & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Light Emitting Sources, Personal Care, Others), Product (Natural Inorganic Pigments, Synthetic Inorganic Pigments), End- User (Building & Construction, Automotive, Plastic, Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Table Of Contents: Global Inorganic Pigments Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Market Definition: Global Inorganic Pigments Market

For different applications, inorganic pigments use chemical formulations to obtain the required product characteristics. They are usually produced with the help of natural resources or petrochemical resources. Inorganic pigments are used in compounds derived from inorganic metallic compounds and salts. Some of the common types of the inorganic pigments are carbon black, chromium compounds, iron oxide, and titanium oxide. They are widely used in applications such as paint & coatings, plastics, printing ink, and other.

Market Drivers:

Growth in construction industry will accelerate the demand for the market

Rapid industrialization will also expected to enhance the market growth

Increasing usage as colorants in plastic industry will also accelerate the market growth

Rising awareness about the advantages of inorganic pigments will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Volatility in the cost of the raw material will hamper the market growth

Rising toxicity associated with the inorganic pigment will also restrain the market growth

They have low brightness and tinting strength as compared to the organic pigment; this factor will also hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, DIC Corporation announced the acquisition of global pigments business of BASF SE which is known as BASF Colors & Effects. This acquisition will help the company expand them in the plastic, inks, displays, coating, and other industries. This will also provide them opportunity to provide different products associated with inorganic pigments, specialty dyes, organic pigment, effect pigments among others. This will strengthen their market position and help them to serve better solutions to their customer

In July 2015, Ferro Corporation announced the acquisition of Nubiola Pigmentos. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their inorganic pigment portfolio and will help them to be the leader in the global functional coatings and color solutions company. This will also provide them opportunity so they can provide better services to their customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global inorganic pigments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inorganic pigments market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Inorganic Pigments Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the Global Inorganic Pigments Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Inorganic Pigments Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Inorganic Pigments Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Opportunities in the Global Inorganic Pigments Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

