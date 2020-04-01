Algal Protein Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026 | Corbion, Phycom, NUTREX.BE, Cyanotech Corporation., Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Algal Protein Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Corbion, Phycom, NUTREX.BE, Cyanotech Corporation., Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional., Rainbow Light, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Heliae Development, LLC, Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG, Saurer AG, Solazyme, Heliae Development, LLC and Allmicroalgae among others.

Global algal protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand for plant-based protein alternatives is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Some algae, especially blue and green algae, contain high amount of protein concentrations about 40-60% (dry matter), which can be used as food ingredient. These proteins are used for weight loss, stress, hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and other health issues. These proteins have a high nutritional value in terms of amino acid quality, protein content and nutritional acceptability. Algal protein is rich in vitamins, minerals and carotenoids preventing the cells from damage. It contains omega-3 fatty acids preventing several diseases such as arthritis, thrombosis and cancers among others.

Drivers and Restraints of the Algal Protein market

Increasing demand for the algae protein in the production of enzyme will fuel the market growth

Rising demand form the food & feed industry worldwide is propelling the growth of the market

Consumer preference towards meat substitute is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period

Ethical and traditional beliefs of consumers regarding the use of animal-based products will drive the market of algae based protein

Market Restraints

Expensive procedures, as it require high-level of sterility which may hamper the market growth

Allergic reactions associated with algae, is restraining the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Corbion, Phycom, NUTREX.BE, Cyanotech Corporation., Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional., Rainbow Light, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Heliae Development, LLC, Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG, Saurer AG, Solazyme, Heliae Development, LLC and Allmicroalgae among others.

Algal Protein MARKET Segmentation:

By Product Type

Spirulina

Chlorella

Seaweed

Others

By Form

Powder Form

Liquid Form

By Source

Marine Algae

Fresh Water Algae

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Food Products

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Algal Protein market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Algal Protein market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Algal Protein market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Algal Proteinare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

