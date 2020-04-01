Antifreeze Proteins Market Growth Opportunities by 2026 with Leading Players like Unilever, Kaneka Corporation, SIRONA BIOCHEM, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., others

The Antifreeze Proteins Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Unilever, Kaneka Corporation, SIRONA BIOCHEM, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., Protokinetix Inc. , Fuzhou Hedao Trade Co., Ltd. , Shenzhen Nice Beauty Equipment Co., Ltd., INDO GULF COMPANY, Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd., GAIN EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED, and many mores.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Global Antifreeze Proteins Market is expected to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The antifreeze proteins is an ice structural protein which belongs to a class of polypeptides and produced from plants, fungi, bacteria and vertebrates that allow them to survive in the subzero environments. The solid anti-freeze proteins which are in powder form are applicable in cosmetics, medical applications and frozen food products and provide ease of transportation and enhance store ability. Nowadays, the fish antifreeze proteins are mostly used in organ transplants, vaccinations, cosmetics such as antiaging creams and food products such as ice creams and frozen desserts.

In July 2013, according to global antifreeze proteins market, it is observed that glycoprotein protects fish tissue from extreme cold.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Segment Analysis

By Based Market Type (Type I, Type II, Antifreeze Glycoprotein, Others),

Formulation (Solid, Liquid),

End-Use (Medical, Cosmetics, Food, Others),

Source (Fish, Plant, Insects, Others)

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand of liquid form antifreeze protein solution for frozen food applications.

Rising demand in biotechnology and medical applications.

Research and development took place to increase the demand in cryosurgery.

Heavy requirements for storability and transportation purposes.

High cost of production and research & development expenditure.

Competitive Landscape:

The global antifreeze proteins market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

In 2009, Unilever introduced the novel foods for ice cream that helped to reduce fat content and improve stability.

