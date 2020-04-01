Biofortification Market In Depth Study Followed by Top Companies like Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, others

Biofortification Market: Inclusive Insight

The Biofortification Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Biofortification market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, PHII (Pioneer Hybrid International), BASF SE, Intertek Group plc, LemnaTec GmbH and others.

Global Biofortification Market By Crop (Cereals, Legumes, Root Vegetables, Vegetables, Fruits, Others), Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others), Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), Techniques (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The examples of biofortification would include:

Iron-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, rice, cassava and legumes

Zinc-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, wheat, rice and maize

Amino acid and protein biofortification of cassava and sorghum

Provitamin A carotenoid biofortification of maize, cassava and sweet potato

Recent Developments

In March 2018, HarvestPlus was named as a partner in the Government of Colombia’s Comprehensive National Program for replacing the illicit crops. HarvestPlus will be working with the Colombian Agricultural Research Corporation (CORPOICA) for ensuring that the high quality seeds are available to farmers who are seeking to replace the current crops and offers technical assistance all over the transition.

In February 2018, Monsanto Company opened an innovation Center at the University Of Illinois Research Park. The center would use digital tools and data for driving agricultural innovations that increases the efficiency and also reduces the amount of land, energy and water which are necessary for meeting the world’s food and fiber needs. This would help in the expansion of the company and also will help in the technological developments in the products.

