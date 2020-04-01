Blockchain in Agriculture Market 2026 Insights, Trends, Outlook & Key Players like IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Blockchain in Agriculture Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; Ripe Technology, INC; VeChain Foundation; Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd; Project Provenance Ltd.;; and Full Profile.

Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits and features provided with the implementation of blockchain in various end-use markets.

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Blockchain in Agriculture market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Drivers and Restraints of the Blockchain in Agriculture market

Increasing concerns regarding the wastage of food grains and agricultural resources requiring transparency in supply chain; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing cases of food contamination and food scams in the agricultural sector giving rise to growth of transparent supply chain methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of infrastructural services and capabilities of the developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Threats related to hacking and piracy of information available on blockchain platforms is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; Ripe Technology, INC; VeChain Foundation; Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd; Project Provenance Ltd.;; and Full Profile.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd announced that, they had launched a new blockchain platform for coffee farmers situated in the Indian region. This platform launch will enable a number of users and farmers in avoiding the waste and provide a focused area for the sale of their commodities

In January 2019, HARA announced that, they had collaborated with SingularityNET at the World Web Forum held in Zurich, Switzerland from January 17-18, 2019. This collaboration will help farmer in delivering AI-based information on crop, soils, on the blockchain platform provided by HARA

Blockchain in Agriculture MARKET Segmentation:

By Stakeholder Growers Food Manufacturers/Processors Retailers

By Provider Application & Solution Provider Middleware Provider Infrastructure & Protocol Provider

By Application Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility Payment & Settlement Smart Contracts Governance, Risk & Compliance Management

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Blockchain in Agriculture market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Blockchain in Agriculture market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Blockchain in Agriculture market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Agricultureare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Blockchain in Agriculture Manufacturers

Blockchain in Agriculture Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Blockchain in Agriculture Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

