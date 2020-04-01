Brewer’s Yeast Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players like Lesaffre; Leiber GmbH; Cargill, Incorporated; AngelYeast Co., Ltd.; others

Brewer’s Yeast Market: Inclusive Insight

The Brewer’s Yeast Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Brewer’s Yeast market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Associated British Foods plc; Lesaffre; Leiber GmbH; Cargill, Incorporated; AngelYeast Co., Ltd.; Lallemand Inc.; F.L. EMMERT; BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Oriental Yeast Co., ltd.; Kothariyeast.in; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Bruchem Inc; Scandinavian Formulas and Synergy Flavors among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Associated British Foods plc and Wilmar International Limited’s subsidiary “Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that they had agreed to a joint venture for the development and commercialization of yeast and bakery ingredients for the China region. The joint venture will include acquiring the operations of AB Mauri, a division of Associated British Foods plc and also establish a new plant situated in Qiqihar City, China to significantly improve the capacity of manufacturing

In January 2019, Lallemand Inc. announced that they had agreed for the acquisition of Ohly’s yeast manufacturing facility situated in Hutchinson, Wisconsin, United States. The agreement comes after Ohly’s decision to find a sustainable partner to improve the state of their production facility. This transferring of owners will help in providing consumers with better product grades and ensure continuance of the production facility

Unique structure of the report

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market By Product (Fresh, Dry, Instant), Type (Dry, Liquid), Application (Beer, Wine, Food Supplements, Feed Supplements, Others), End-Use Vertical (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Breweries, Nutraceutical Manufacturers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Brewer’s Yeast Market

Global brewer’s yeast market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to its usage as an economically cheap additive option, and a very easy manufacturing process.

Market Definition: Global Brewer’s Yeast Market

Brewer’s yeast is defined as the ingredient utilized in the beer brewing process. It also finds its application in bread making and as an ingredient for nutritional supplements. It consists of a one-celled fungus known as “saccharomyces cerevisiae”, and has a bitter taste often containing of non-living yeast. It finds its uses in a number of healthcare issues and also for the production of various medicines, because it’s known to provide high levels of chromium, and vitamin B.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand from the additives application is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rising benefits associated with the product improving the health of the consumer is also expected to increase its adoption rate

Increasing consumption of nutritional and dietary supplements globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Brewer’s yeast has been identified as the stimulator for various immune functions of the body as they support the regeneration of cells and providing support to microphages which combat the presence of germs in the body

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding complications with the health of individuals with over-consumption of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing presence of animals suffering from various disorders due to the consumption of yeast extracts is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Life-threatening complications for individuals suffering from yeast infections if they unknowingly consume supplements consisting of brewer’s yeast is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Brewer’s Yeast Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Brewer’s Yeast Industry Production by Regions

– Global Brewer’s Yeast Industry Production by Regions

– Global Brewer’s Yeast Industry Revenue by Regions

– Brewer’s Yeast Industry Consumption by Regions

Brewer’s Yeast Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Brewer’s Yeast Industry Production by Type

– Global Brewer’s Yeast Industry Revenue by Type

– Brewer’s Yeast Industry Price by Type

Brewer’s Yeast Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Brewer’s Yeast Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Brewer’s Yeast Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Brewer’s Yeast Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Brewer’s Yeast Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Brewer’s Yeast Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Brewer’s Yeast industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

