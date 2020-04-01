Uncategorized
Global Stents Market size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2026 | Top Companies – MicroPort Scientific Corporation, STENTYS SA, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Vascular Concept
Global stents market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging acquisition of minimally invasive techniques with surging rate of cardiovascular surgeries and restless lifestyle coupled with rising elderly and obese population base is expected to drive the market.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global stents market are, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., BD, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Elixir Medical Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, STENTYS SA, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Vascular Concept, Cook, Hexacath, Terumo Corporation, MICRO-TECH Europe, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Novatech SA, and Fuji Systems among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In May 2019, Olympus had launched HANAROSTENT self-expanding metal stents (SEMS). It is easily placed under fluoroscopic and endoscopic guidance so that the patency is restored with a design that minimizes the migration risk. It is efficient as well as it provides the clinical value and economic value. This product launch has expanded the company product portfolio and the benefit associated with the product will position the company as a market leader.
In February 2018, Medtronic had launched First 2.0 mm Drug-Eluting Stent in the U.S. designed to treat patients with small vessels. It enables cardiologists to diagnose patients of small vessels with coronary artery disease (CAD). This product launch will expand the product portfolio and will position the company as an innovator in the stent market.
Competitive Analysis:
Stents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stents market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Market Drivers
The surge in the obese and elderly population has driven the market growth
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has boosted the market growth
The various innovations in the field of stunts is propelling the market growth
Healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries has improved which contributes to market growth
The insurance and reimbursement has improved which fuels the market growthMarket Restraints
The stents implants treatment cost is high which restrict the market growth
The compliances and stringent approval for stents hinders the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Stents Market
By Product
Coronary Stents
Drug-Eluting Stents (des)
Bare-Metal Coronary Stents
Bioabsorbable Stents
Peripheral Stents
Iliac Stents
Femoral-Popliteal Stents
Renal & Related Stents
Carotid Stents
Stent-Related Implants
Synthetic Grafts
Vena Cava Filters
By Biomaterial
Metallic Biomaterials
Polymeric Biomaterials
Natural Biomaterials
By End User
Hospital
Cardiac Centers
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
