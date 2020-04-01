Global Spinal Fusion Market 2020 Scope, Demand and Global Outlook-, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Integra LifeSciences, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Weigao group

Global Spinal Fusion Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7,751.98 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11,905.89 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.51% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising spinal disorders is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The spinal fusion report is based on several underlying assumptions. Annual changes in the inflation rate have not been considered while predicting market numbers. Key indicators such as growing product awareness, substitute analysis, and environmental scenario, as well as the impact of these factors on the market on a national level have been measured to arrive at the specified numbers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the spinal fusion market are Zimmer Biomet, K2M, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Integra LifeSciences, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Weigao group, Bo NING Hua medical devices Beijing Co., Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Globus Medical Inc, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Vallum Corporation, Choice Spine, Life Spine, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced that they have acquired Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH (EIT) so that they can expand their portfolio for both minimally invasive and open spinal fusion surgery. The main aim is to provide more interbody solutions options to the surgeons, so that they can provide better treatment to the patients.

In June 2018, CoreLink announced that they have acquired an Israeli medical device company so that with use of FLXfit and FLXfit 15 titanium transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion systems they can expand their orthopedics portfolio. The main aim is to provide customers with advanced technology for the better treatment and will also help them to expand their business.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Market Drivers

Rising number of aging population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing road accidents is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High setup cost is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the spinal fusion surgeries is another factor restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Spinal Fusion Market

By Product Type

Interbody Cages

Pedicle Screws & Rods

Spinal Fusion Plates

By Procedure Type

Posterolateral Fusion

Interbody Fusion

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Type

Traditional Spinal Fusion Procedure

Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europ

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

