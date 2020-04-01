Global Baobab Powder Market: Latest Industry Trends, SWOT Analysis and Demand from 2020 to 2027

The report on Baobab Powder Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Baobab Powder Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

The baobab powder is prepared from the baobab fruit pulp after it is dried and ground. It has a sweet and citrusy flavor. Baobab is considered as nutraceutical superfruit and is often used as health supplements. The powder is beige and is commonly used to thicken sauces and beverages. Baobab powder is rich in dietary fibers, calcium, iron, potassium, and magnesium and makes an exceptional natural ingredient for food and beverages and sports nutrition industries owing to its anti-oxidant and valuable prebiotic properties. Baobab fruit powder finds a broad application in the food and beverages industry for manufacturing healthy snacks and beverages such as yogurt, shakes, smoothies, or cereal. Also, the baobab powder is reported to be useful in treating several medical conditions such as malaria and gastric problems.

ADUNA Ltd.

Atacora Essential

Baobab Foods, LLC.

B’Ayoba

BFCS – Baobab Fruit Company Senegal

Eco products

Ekowarehouse Ltd.

Halka B Organics

Organic Africa

Woodland Foods

The global baobab powder market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food, beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct and indirect sales.

