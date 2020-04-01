Turbo Expanders Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During (2020-2027)

The “Turbo Expanders Market to 2027- by Loading Device (Compressor, Generator, and Oil Brake); Application (Hydrocarbon, Air Separation, and Others); and End-User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Industrial) – Global Analysis and Forecast”. The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Turbo Expanders Market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Turbo Expanders players in the market and their key developments.

Turbo Expanders Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Loading Device, Application, and End-User Vertical. In terms of revenue, the global Turbo Expanders Market is expected to grow to US$ 570.08 million by 2027 from US$ 302.05 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. The global demand for fuels and hydrocarbon products, scarce resources, and environmental awareness require products, solutions and services for more efficient plant operation and highest availability. There was an extreme fluctuations in the oil & gas industry in last years, this as a result has anticipated expansion in both the upstream and downstream industry and brought significant investments from multiple sectors.

Company Profiles

ACD LLC

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Atlas Copco, Inc.

Baker Hughes

Cryostar

Elliott Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

R&D Dynamics Corporation

Siemens AG

PJSG “Turbogaz

The industry operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets. Partnership across the verticals and merger & acquisition are two of the noteworthy market trend seen in past years to grow and survive in this market. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring and entering into partnership with other players in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to their customers. Major market players of turbo expander market are based in North America, mainly US. However, the market is penetrating at high growth rate in APAC region.

The world is experiencing a significant rise in demand for energy efficient power generation systems as the power consumption has increased heavily over the past decades. It is anticipated that, the power consumption will grow further with the increased usage in the developed countries as well as in few developing countries. This has led to adoption of turbo-expanders which are highly energy efficient. The turbo expander market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand in industries such as chemical, renewable energy production and other emerging applications, exhibiting substantial market growth.

The rapid and continued growth in the industrial refrigeration systems has serious economic and environmental consequences. With the increase of refrigeration units in use comes the corresponding increase in energy consumption and environmental impact. As turbo-expanders provide higher cooling efficiencies to the industrial refrigeration systems, these products are being increasingly adopted in various regions of the world. Oil & gas sector is also experiencing volatile demands in the recent times.

The market for the turbo expander is moderately consolidated with few major players sharing the larger pie of the market.

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the turbo expander market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering in developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to segmentations like loading device, application, and end user.

