Data Center Construction Market to Register a Stout Growth By 2027-end

Latest market study on “Data Center Construction to 2027 by Types of Construction (General Construction, Electrical Design, and Mechanical Design); By Tier Standards (Tier 1 and Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4); and By Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the data center construction market is estimated to reach US$ 89,961.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 45,107.9 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Hyperscale data centers are those large – scale data center, which are often built & designed for identical scale – out Greenfield application. The demand for hyperscale has been majorly influenced by increasing demand for infrastructure & distributed systems in order to support the data centers, and the enhanced ability provided by the hyperscale data centers to scale computing tasks, which in response allows the end-user to achieve performance orders of greater magnitude.

Unprecedented growth and scalability needs of the hyperscale data centers are outpacing what typical cloud providers can provide in their existing data centers. Hyperscale data center requirements of cloud providers are an output of the volume at which their businesses are exploding. The rising adoption of hyperscale datacenters in the near future are expected to generate substantial growth opportunity for the data center construction market

The global data center construction market for the industry verticals is further segmented into BFSI, Government, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Others. The characterization is based on the major sectors where data center finds majority of applications. Data center are now widely used among variety of industries. Major industries are using data center technology to stay flexible as well to modernize their IT architecture to create key opportunities. Data centers help companies by providing greater security, flexibility, compliance, and scale. With expanding their services to keep pace with dynamic customer demands.

