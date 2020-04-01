Metagenomics Market 2020-2027 : In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

“The global metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 314.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 165.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020-2027.”

Metagenomics market is segmented by product, application, and geography. Global metagenomics market, based on the product was segmented into instruments and software and consumables.

Metagenomics can be defined as the study of the metagenome, which is collective genome of microorganisms. The microorganisms are collected from an environmental samples and the studies are conducted to provide information on the microbial diversity and ecology of a specific environment. The study of microorganism is conducted through the shotgun metagenomics technology/ technique which is used to extract the DNA from the environmental sample and sequence the small fragments. The metagenomic is the rising and vibrant field that has appropriated the tools used for standard genomics and applied for the study of the entire communities of microbes.

The List of Companies

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

This requires no need to isolate and culture the individual microbial species. The primary aim of the metagenomics is study and identify the genes and metabolic pathways present in the microbial species. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the metagenomics market. These stakeholders include metagenomics manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, research institutes and government organizations, venture capitalists and other government funding organizations, research and consulting firms, healthcare institutions and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the metagenomics market by type and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting metagenomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key metagenomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

