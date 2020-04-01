Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Key Trends 2019: By APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance. ,  Curative Medical., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Global sleep apnea devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed large population of patients who have not been diagnosed with apnea and increasing consciousness of the untreated sleep apnea’s negative side effects.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global sleep apnea devices market are 3B Medical, Inc., Aeroflow, Inc., A.G Industries Pvt. Ltd., APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance. , Curative Medical., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Invacare Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Mylan N.V., Pacific Medico Co.Ltd., PMD Device Solutions Ltd., ResMed., Sleepnet Corporation., CPAP TotalCare Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Somnetics International, Inc., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG and others.

Global sleep apnea devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of epigenetics diagnostic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market

By Assessment

Epidemiological Assessment

Prescription Pattern Assessment

Adherence Assessment

By Therapies

Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

Oral Pressure Therapy

Positional Therapy

By Type

Therapeutic Devices Positive Airway Pressure Devices Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices Facial Interfaces Masks Full-Face Masks Nasal Pillow Masks Nasal Masks Cushions Accessories Oral Appliances Mandibular Advancement Devices Tongue-Retaining Devices Adaptive Servo-Ventilators Other Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices Polysomnography Devices Ambulatory PSG Devices Clinical PSG Devices Home Sleep Testing Devices Oximeters Fingertip Oximeters Handheld Oximeters Wrist-Worn Oximeters Tabletop Oximeters Actigraphy Systems Sleep Screening Devices



By End User

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

