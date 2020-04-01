Uncategorized
Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2026 By Smith & Nephew,Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics,Integra LifeSciences Corporation,AlloSource; MATTEK; Exsurco Medical & Others
The skin replacements and substitutes market research report is a thorough examination study which offers an unmistakable picture and a superior comprehension of the market for research report to the makers, dealers, and the providers operational in it. The readers can pick up a profound understanding into this market from this snippet of data that can empower them to pass on and create basic methodologies for the further development of their organizations. It offers an entire estimation of the skin replacements and substitutes market. It does as such through in-force subjective recognitions, recorded observations, and future expectations. The conjectures incorporated into the report had been established utilizing perceived research techniques and methodologies.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skin replacements and substitutes market are KCI Licensing, Inc.; MiMedx; Organogenesis Holdings; Vericel; Smith & Nephew, Inc.; Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; AlloSource; MATTEK; Exsurco Medical, Inc.; Mallinckrodt; Tissue Regenix; PolyNovo Limited; Symatese and Mölnlycke Health Care AB among others.
Market Definition: Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market
Skin replacement and substitutes are medical products utilized for the acting as a replacement or substitute for skin in patients. The need for these products arises due to the patient having suffered from any burns, wounds, skin disorder/disease or any other factor requiring for them to undergo skin replacement or treatment procedures.
Market Drivers
Rising incidences of burn cases and accidents is expected to augment growth of the market
Increasing number of skin disorders and diseases amongst the population is expected to drive the growth of the market
Changes in lifestyle of individuals and their preferences for enhancement of their appeal and aesthetics is expected to boost the growth of the market
Market Restraints
High concerns among the patients regarding the negative health effects/side-effects with undergoing skin replacement treatment is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Dearth of technically proficient professionals for conducting skin replacement procedures is also expected to restrain the growth of the market
Presence of low-cost alternative solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market
By Product
Acellular
Cellular
Others
By Class
Class III
Allografts
Xenografts
Class II
Cultured Epithelial Autograft
Collagen Scaffolds
Acellular Dermal Matrix
Class I
Amniotic Membrane
Synthetic Skin
By Application
Burns
Ulcers
Cosmetic Surgery
Others
By End-User
Wound Care Clinics & Hospitals
Beauty & Cosmetics Industry
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In April 2019, Smith & Nephew, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics which will help the company’s wound management operations undergo significant transformations. The agreement was concluded for approximately USD 660 million which will help enhance the presence of Smith & Nephew in providing therapeutic solutions for regenerative medicine
In March 2019, Integra LifeSciences Corporation announced that they had received the approval for their “DuraGen Dural Regeneration Matrix” for the Japanese market. The product is the only approved non-autologous collagen xenograft for use as a dural substitute in the region. The engineering technology of the manufacturing of this product exhibit specifically designed pores, creating the required environment for platelet aggregation for the prevention of leaks or any other associated complications
Competitive Analysis:
Global skin replacements and substitutes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skin replacements and substitutes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
