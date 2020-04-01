Global Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT) Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc; SeqLL Inc; among other

Global single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of single molecule real time sequencing and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Single-molecule real-time sequencing market analysis report also enlists the leading competitors and provides the insights about the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the healthcare industry. All the numerical data included in the report is backed up by excellent tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and others. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Businesses can surely anticipate the reduced risk and failure with this market research report. This single-molecule real-time sequencing market analysis report can be relied upon for sure when thinking about key business decisions.

Competitive Analysis:

Global single-molecule real-time sequencing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single-molecule real-time sequencing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global single-molecule real-time sequencing market are Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc; SeqLL Inc; among other.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Illumina announced the acquisition of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc so they can enhance their position in genetic research. This acquisition will help both the companies to enhance their technologies. Based on its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology, PacBio’s gene sequencing method helps scientists to analyze short and small stretches of DNA. This acquisition will strengthen their market position

In October 2018, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. announced the upgradation to their Sequel System which consists of new version (6.0) of its software, new consumable reagents (3.0) and a new SMRT Cell (1M v3). This addition will help to improve the performance of SMRT by improving their accuracy and their affordability. With a new paradigm in long-read sequencing, customers can now enjoy unprecedented capabilities highly accurate single-molecule readings

Segmentation: Global Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT) Market

By Application

DNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Epigenetics

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

By End- Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Others

By Product

Consumable

Instrument

Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

