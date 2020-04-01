Digital Radio Frequency 2027 Market Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by customers

What is Digital Radio Frequency?

The digital radio frequency is a technique for capturing and retransmitting the radio frequency signals and is used for jamming radar signals. The digital radio frequency is an electronic mechanism involved in various defense units such as ground-based military units, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and naval ships. The continuous invention in technology has amplified the demand for the global digital radio frequency market.

The latest market intelligence study on Digital Radio Frequency relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Digital Radio Frequency market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Digital Radio Frequency market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Digital Radio Frequency market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

The increase in usage of unmanned aerial vehicles and technical upgradations in warfare equipment are some of the major factors driving the growth of the digital radio frequency market. Additionally, the up-gradation of traditional platforms and upsurge in the usage of DFRM jammers in aircraft, ships, and land vehicles are noteworthy factors for the growth of the digital radio frequency market. However, the ban on usage of jammers for civilian applications and reduction in investment on defense equipment are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the digital radio frequency market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Digital Radio Frequency companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Digital Radio Frequency Market companies in the world

1. Airbus Group

2. BAE Systems

3. Curtiss-Wright

4. Elbit Systems Ltd.

5 .IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)

6. Mercury Systems

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Raytheon Company

9. Rohde and Schwarz

10. Thales Group

