Electric Actuator Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027

What is Electric Actuator?

Electric actuators are known as a device that transforms the rotational motion of an electric motor into linear motion. The electric actuator market is driven by the rising demand for commercial and defense aircraft. Also, the rising use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation to further boost the growth of the electric actuators market. There has been a significant rise in need for robotics and automation in the industrial sector owing to the ongoing advances in technology, rising labor costs, and intensified competition from low-wage overseas locations. This is increasing the demand for electric actuators, which help to control the speed and position required by each robot which is likely to boost the electric actuator market.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Electric Actuator market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Electric Actuator market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Ongoing technological advancements in actuators and growing investments to carry out process automation in end-use industries of emerging economies is likely to boost the electric actuators market. Also, increasing number of air passengers and new aircraft deliveries is likely to boost the electric actuators market. Need for new and advanced actuators in different verticals and development of smart cities across the globe might provide new opportunities for the electric actuator market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Electric Actuator companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Electric Actuator Market companies in the world

1. Rotork

2. Parker Hannifin

3. ABB Group

4. AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

5 . BERNARD CONTROLS

6. DewertOkin

7. Emerson Electric Co.

8. Flowserve Corporation

9. Tefulong (Shanghai) Technologies Co.

10. TiMOTION

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Electric Actuator industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

