Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Industry Trends And Developments 2019-2026|Cardinal Health, BD, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon US LLC., Stryker, Romsons, Redax, Medtronic, Medline Industries Inc
Surgical drains/wound drainage market is set to witness a rise in its market value due to the increasing numbers of surgical procedures, and the usage of these systems in the surgical procedures. The market value is projected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.90 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The surgical drains/wound drainage report makes your business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. It has most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. While preparing this surgical drains/wound drainage market research report, customer satisfaction has been kept on the utmost priority which makes clients rely on us confidently. The surgical drains/wound drainage report has been formed by using information from trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the surgical drains/wound drainage market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, BD, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon US LLC., Stryker, Romsons, Redax, Medtronic, Medline Industries Inc., Cook, Poly Medicure Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Global Medikit Limited, Degania Silicone Ltd., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., KANEKA MEDIX CORP., ClearFlow, and KCI Licensing Inc.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing numbers of surgical procedures requiring the need for surgical drains/wound drainage is expected to drive the market growth
- Rising awareness about the systems and their requirements in unavoidable procedures is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Rising adoption and prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to restrain the market growth
- Complications associated with the usage and increasing chances of infection causing the market to be restrained
Segmentation: Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
- By Product
- Accessories
- Surgical Drainage Systems
- Open Surgical Drainage Systems
- Closed Surgical Drainage Systems
- By Type
- Passive
- Active
- Application
- General Surgery
- Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery
- Orthopedics Surgery
- Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery
- Other Surgeries
- End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Clinics
- Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2015, Cohera Medical announced an agreement with B. Braun Melsungen AG, which gave the marketing rights of TissuGlu (surgical adhesive) for distribution in select countries of Europe to B. Braun Melsungen AG.
- In June 2017, ClearFlow announced that they had received 510k clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for their innovative chest drain that prevents clots to block the system and prevents the fluids from clearing out known as FlowGlide Active Clearance Technology System.
