Video Analytics System Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis By Key Players IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Qognify Inc., BriefCam, Verint

Global video analytics system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to a surging need for intelligent security surveillance systems, which is used by end users to derive the patterns and estimated various key trends.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Video Analytics System Industry

Market Drivers:

The manual video analysis has various disadvantages which drives the growth of the market

The actionable insights from video data demand has increased is boosting the growth of the market

Government initiatives in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market

The plunging prices of video surveillance equipment is contributing to the growth of the market

The surge in volume of unstructured video data is contributing to the growth of the market

The surging demand for IP-based security systems is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The legacy installations requires high investment which restraints the growth of the market

The privacy issues arising is hampering the growth of the market

The rise in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Hospitality and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Defense and Border Security

Retail and Consumer Goods

Traffic Management

Transportation

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Video Analytics System Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2020

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Video Analytics System Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Video Analytics System Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

