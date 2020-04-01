Europe Luxury Car Leasing Market to Witness Great Growth| The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A.

Europe luxury car leasing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Luxury car leasing is an attractive way of financing the desired models of car at affordable price basis. The leasing of luxury cars has now become a popular alternative to buying as the desired cars can be made available on a low initial deposit. Car rental is the use of cars at an assessed amount of money for a fixed period of time. Luxury car rentals helps in providing mobility solutions for both, leisure and business travellers.

Some of the major players operating global Europe Luxury Car Leasing market are Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

Recent Developments

In February 2019, SIXT SE became the first organisation for digitalizing the process of car rental services in Europe. The app generated by the company will help the customers to digitally select their vehicles at airports. The facility will soon be expanded to airports other than in Europe and the U.S.

In March 2018, Uber Technologies Inc. signed an agreement for USD 3.8 billion with Yandex to merge their business. The merger will help the company to expand its footprints in Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

By Product Type (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental, Finance Leasing),

Application (Airport, Off-Airport)

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

