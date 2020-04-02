5G Infrastructure Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players – Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE), Samsung (KR), & more

5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output – 64-256 antennas) offers performance “up to ten times current 4G networks;” “Low-band 5G” and “Mid-band 5G” use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.

Top Companies in 5G Infrastructure Market are – Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE), Samsung (KR), NEC (JP), Mediatek (TW), Cisco (US), Cavium (US), Qorvo (US), Huawei (CN).

Quantifiable data:-

1) Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User.

2) By type (past and forecast).

3) 5G Infrastructure Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast).

4) 5G Infrastructure revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast).

5) 5G Infrastructure market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast).

GLOBAL 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

5G Infrastructure Market can be segmented into Product Types as –

Femto cell Pico Cell Micro Cell Macro Cell

5G Infrastructure Market can be segmented into Applications as –

Smart Home Autonomous Driving Smart Cities Industrial IoT Smart Farming Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications Logistics and Shipping Security and Surveillance

5G Infrastructure Market can be segmented into Regions:

United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 5G Infrastructure Market Size

2.2 5G Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

3.1 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter 5. United States

5.1 United States 5G Infrastructure Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter 6. Europe

6.1 Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter 7. China

7.1 China 5G Infrastructure Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players in China

7.3 China 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type

7.4 China 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter 8. Japan

8.1 Japan 5G Infrastructure Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter 9. Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 5G Infrastructure Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter 10. India

10.1 India 5G Infrastructure Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players in India

10.3 India 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type

10.4 India 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter 11. Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter 12. International Players Profiles

Chapter 13. Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter 14. Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter 15. Appendix

