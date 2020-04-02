Smart Classroom Market is Dazzling Worldwide | Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc. and More

Smart Classroom Market research report bestows clients with the best results and for the same it has been produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market report gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the ICT industry. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way.

Global smart classroom market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 112.57 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart classroom market are are Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Market Definition:

Smart classroom is a modern learning technique which uses various technologies so that they can enhance and improve the learning experience of the children. They are also known as digital learning. Personalization, comfort, adaptability, multiplicity, connectivity, security, and openness are some of the basic components of the smart classroom. These smart classrooms use different software and hardware so that they can provide realistic learning experience to the children. Increasing urbanization in developing countries and adoption of new technology worldwide is major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising implementation of e- learning and digital solutions in many developing country is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is the major factor driving the market

Increasing prevalence of internet worldwide is another important factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Less awareness about the benefits of smart classroom is the major factor restraining the market growth

High investment cost is restraining the growth of this market

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Hinduja Global Solutions announced the launch of their new Smart Class Program along with the NGO- YUVA Unstoppable. The main aim of the launch is to start smart classes in the government schools so that they can use the new technology and make the learning fun. With this launch, company wants to improve and transform the learning experience of the children.

In April 2015, Xseed Education announced that they have acquired Pleolabs so that they can expand their business in India. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better learning facilities to the classroom so that they can provide children digital learning ecosystem. They want to change the learning systems of the schools.

