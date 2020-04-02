Global Digital Banking Solution Market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of more than 3.8% by 2027 owing to Increasing Number of Banks and Financial Institutions Focus on Providing Better Customer Service and Reduce Operation Cost, Says Absolute Markets Insights.

Consumers are able to perform banking services at the comfort of their home or office owing to rise in penetration of digital technologies in global banking industry. Digital solutions enable banks to seamlessly integrate their services across multiple banking channels to provide hassle-free services to their customers. Apart from the usual banking services, digital banking solution market offer a host of other services that are making these banking solution a value added experiences for a bank’s customer. These value added digital banking services include capital market trading facilities, online credit card facility, and utilities bill payment facility among others. Digital banking solution has brought a major change in the way banks operate. Mobile banking, one of the channels on the digital banking platform has become popular among consumers. The prominent banks offer mobile apps facility that connects digitally with consumers and provide seamless banking services.

Growing internet penetration and rise in demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and personal computers are increasing the number of consumers, who prefers the digital platform to do their banking transactions. This factor is driving the digital banking demand among the banking sector and subsequently helping to grow the digital banking solution market.

Digital technologies are helping bank and other financial institutions to increase their customer reach and further the financial inclusion strategy of various government among Asia Pacific countries. Digital banking technologies such as mobile banking help consumers even in remote geographic locations to access financial and non-financial services. This is encouraging banks and other financial institutions to promote banking services among customers without visiting a bank branch or ATM thus reducing banking operation cost. With financial inclusion strategy in mind, banks and other financial institutions are gearing up their digital banking infrastructure to better provide customer service.

In terms of revenue, the global digital banking solution market stood at US$ 6,620.9 Billion in 2018 and anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global digital banking solution market. The digital banking solution market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers potential demand for digital banking services from banks/ financial institutions across the globe. The supply side analysis covers the major digital banking solution/ IT service providers from across the globe. Geographically, the global digital banking solution market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Global digital banking solution market is anticipated to grow owing to increase in number of banks and financial focus on providing better customer service and reduction in banking operation cost.

Based on the digital payment vertical options, the banking cards, mobile banking and mobile wallet are the most used method for making the payments and it is expected that the three payment verticals will contribute most to the retail banking segment over the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the digital banking solution market include Fiserv, Inc., Infosys Ltd. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, and Oracle amongst others.

Global Digital Banking Solution Market

By Banking Type

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

By Solution

Payments

Processing Services

Customer and Channel Management

Risk Management

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Size Enterprises

By Technology

BaaS (Banking as a Service)

BaaP (Banking as a Platform)

Cloud-Based

White Label Banking

Chatbots

By Payment Verticals

Banking Cards

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)

Uniform Payment Interface (UPI)

Mobile Wallets

Point of Sale (POS)

Mobile Banking

Internet Banking

Micro ATMs

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia The UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



