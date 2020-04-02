Huge Growth in Real Time Locations Systems in Sports Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.3% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), Owing to the growing demand for data analytics in the sports industry, says Absolute Markets Insights.

Real time locations systems (RTLS) is definitely not a first cry technology in the Real Time Locations Systems in Sports Market, it has been constantly applied in potential industries such as transportation, information technology, manufacturing industries and so on. There is a dynamic change in the sports industry owing to the application of RTLS in sports. Years back, only top-level teams having huge financial potential had access to computer assisted video annotation systems for analyzing game sports and training sessions. However, there are more refined technical solutions applied in the top-level domain today. Introduction of GPS-systems is one of the examples and has been a revelation to the whole world. It has significantly impacted the sports market wherein people can analyze training sessions of outdoor sports. Vision based position tracking systems have been initiated to analyze tactical behavior and to attain facts on physical loads. Radio wave-based tracking systems have demonstrated to be effective alternative under training conditions, for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Request a [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=371

Back in the 1970s, admittance to high-quality slow-motion video was a hectic task as it enabled coaches and sportspersons to make twists based on data rather than feeling. Today, RTLS is escalating the latitude of data and analysis even further. New solutions can deliver useful data on every type of activities that took place on the field, with custom-made precision from rookie level monitoring to centimeter-level precision. Team sports like football, cricket and badminton can help in identifying the added value through new data. In football for example, small and modest tags can be put on into players’ uniforms, which helps them to track their speed, distance, jumps etc. It will exhibit the same results, when the tag is placed on the football.

The major benefit of using RTLS is that the amount of data collected through the same is enormous. With the introduction of advanced algorithm, the only boundary is imagination. RTLS, offers a resolution that can be applied across the entire sports industry from swimming to high jump, from ski jumping to Australian football. The growing demand of applications in data analytics is creating demand for the Real Time Locations Systems in Sports Market. Data analytics has wide potential in assessing weather conditions, pitch information’s, statistics of players and so on.

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=371

In terms of revenue, real time locations system in sports market was valued at US$ 823.14 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 18,350.03 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 41.3% over the forecast period. (2019 – 2027). The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of real time locations systems in sports market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes majorly on the different geographical regions world wide

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of geographical locations, North America accounted for the highest Real Time Locations Systems in Sports Market share in 2018 owing to the presence of developed economies offering advanced technologies in the market.

WiFi segment holds the largest market share among the technology category as the Wi-Fi RTLS takes advantage of existing wireless LAN and can use the existing infrastructure to read the RTLS tags attached to various sports assets or personnel.

Some of the players operating in the real time locations systems in sports market are Catapult Sports Pty Ltd, ChyronHego Corporation, KINEXON GMBH, PlayGineering,, Q-Track,, Quuppa, Sewio Networks,, STATSports Group, Ubisense and Zebra Technologies Corporation amongst others.

Request for [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=371

Real time locations systems in sports Market :

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

RFID Active RFID for RTLS Passive RFID for RTLS

Bluetooth

GPS

UWB (Ultra-Wide Band)

WiFi

Zigbee

Others

By Application:

Player Training Tracking

In Game Player Tracking

Asset Tracking

Others

By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Real-Time-Locations-System-Market-2019-2027-371

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/